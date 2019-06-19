How PG&E Will Pay $1 Billion to Cover California Wildfire Settlement - NBC Bay Area
North Bay Wildfires

How PG&E Will Pay $1 Billion to Cover California Wildfire Settlement

By Associated Press

Published 21 minutes ago

    A California utility has agreed to pay $1 billion to 14 local governments to cover damages from several wildfires caused by the company's downed power lines.

    Pacific Gas & Electric is facing at least $30 billion in potential damages in lawsuits filed by local governments, insurance companies and private property owners. PG&E's settlement with local governments on Tuesday must be approved by a bankruptcy court before it can take effect.

    How the money would be distributed:

    2015 FIRE IN CALAVARES COUNTY

    $3 million to the Calaveras County Water District.

    ___

    2017 FIRES IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WINE COUNTRY

    $415 million divided among nine entities:

    Mendocino County

    Sonoma County

    City of Santa Rosa

    Napa County

    City of Napa

    Lake County

    City of Clearlake

    Yuba County

    Nevada County

    __

    2018 FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

    $270 million to the Town of Paradise

    $252 million to Butte County

    $47.5 million to Paradise Recreation and Parks District

    $12.5 million to Yuba County

