Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother, is giving away his personal Tesla for a good cause.

With a $10 donation to Big Green, the Palo Alto-based automotive company’s founder and CEO’s brother is giving fans the chance to win his Tesla Model 3, the sixth model ever made.

Big Green is an agricultural nonprofit created by Kimbal, whose mission is to provide healthier futures for kids through learning gardens and food literacy programs.

Through the organization, he hopes to build learning gardens in every low-income school in the county that include part-playground, part-outdoor classrooms that would serve as spaces where students learn about the science of growing fruits and vegetables, Business Insider reports.

With the help of fundraising platform Omaze, fans can donate online. Every $10 donation to Big Green gets fans 100 entries to the campaign. The more money donated, the more chances they have to win the $60,000 car.

The fundraiser will run through April 26.



