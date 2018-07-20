Officials Respond to Hazmat Situation at Clinic in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Officials Respond to Hazmat Situation at Clinic in San Jose

Firefighters are working to clear the El Camino Health Primary Care Clinic on South Winchester Boulevard in Santa Clara

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Officials responding to a hazardous material situation in San Jose on July 20, 2018.

    After two employees of a health clinic in San Jose experienced severe sore throats Friday before noon, the fire department was called and it responded with hazardous material crews.

    Firefighters are working to clear the El Camino Health Primary Care Clinic on South Winchester Boulevard in Santa Clara.

    The clinic's employees are being treated by paramedics on the scene. 

    No evacuations have been ordered, but the building appeared to have been evacuated.

    Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

