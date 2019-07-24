Person Sexually Assaulted, Robbed Near People's Park in Berkeley; Suspect Caught: Police - NBC Bay Area
Person Sexually Assaulted, Robbed Near People's Park in Berkeley; Suspect Caught: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 27 minutes ago

    Berkeley Police Department
    Demetrius Anbrey Johnson

    A person walking their dog was sexually assaulted and robbed near Berkeley's People's Park Tuesday morning, according to police.

    The victim was walking around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Dwight Way and Hillegass Avenue when the suspect, who has been identified as 36-year-old Demetrius Anbrey Johnson, approached them, said he had a gun and forced them into a secluded location where he sexually assaulted them and stole their cellphone, according to police.

    Officers rushed to the scene and were able to take Johnson into custody, police said. He was arrested for kidnapping for rape, forced oral copulation and robbery.

    The victim was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, according to police.

    Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Berkeley Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit at 510-981-5735.

