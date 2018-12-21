Several Injured After Three Women Pepper Sprayed Urban Outfitter Store in Union Square: Police - NBC Bay Area
Several Injured After Three Women Pepper Sprayed Urban Outfitter Store in Union Square: Police

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Several people were injured after three women walked into an Urban Outfitter in San Francisco Thursday and diffused pepper spray throughout the store.

    San Francisco Police responded to the call around 8:40 p.m. at the clothing store located on Powell Street in Union Square. 

    The three female suspects are in their 20's, according to police. Police dispatch said the women took some products before leaving the store.

    The extent of the victims' injuries are unclear. Exposure to pepper spray typically cause instantaneous irritation to the skin, eyes, and respiratory system, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

    No other information was immediately available.

