Several people were injured after three women walked into an Urban Outfitter in San Francisco Thursday and diffused pepper spray throughout the store.

San Francisco Police responded to the call around 8:40 p.m. at the clothing store located on Powell Street in Union Square.

The three female suspects are in their 20's, according to police. Police dispatch said the women took some products before leaving the store.

The extent of the victims' injuries are unclear. Exposure to pepper spray typically cause instantaneous irritation to the skin, eyes, and respiratory system, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

No other information was immediately available.