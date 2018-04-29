Small Earthquakes Strike Near Danville: USGS

A series of small quakes ranging in magnitude from 1.6 to 3.0 rattled the communities around Danville Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

At least five temblors struck between 10:34 a.m. and 10:41 a.m., according to the USGS.

The largest of the five quakes — a preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake — hit at 10:34 a.m. roughly 1 mile north of Danville and approximately 4 miles southeast of Alamo, according to the USGS. A preliminary magnitude 2.7 earthquake in roughly the same location followed at 10:38 a.m.

Two 1.9 magnitude quakes and a 1.6 magnitude quake also struck during the 7-minute window.

