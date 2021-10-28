San Ramon

Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon Reopens After Stolen RV Crashes

By Bay City News

San Ramon police investigate a crash caused by the driver of a motor home reported stolen in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

Police in San Ramon reopened Bollinger Canyon Road early Thursday morning, after a nearly 9-hour closure due to a traffic collision caused by the driver of a motor home reported stolen in San Francisco.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, after a man driving a stolen RV ran a red light at Alcosta Boulevard and struck another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police have not yet released the name of the stolen vehicle's driver, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

San Ramon police announced the reopening in a 4:54 a.m. tweet.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Ramon
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us