West coast leaders will meet in the Bay Area Thursday to sign a new climate agreement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed are expected to attend the meeting to officially announce the expansion of the region's climate partnership.

The news briefing is expected to start around 11 a.m. Watch a livestream of the event in the video player above. Viewers may see an NBC Bay Area weather camera until the livestream starts.