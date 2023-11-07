Key projects in preparing for wet winter storms

As the rainy season begins, the Bay Area is expecting a strong El Nino, which can sometimes bring a wetter than normal winter to the region.

To make sure your home and your family are ready, a local home maintenance service company has five key home projects to check off your list this fall, before the bigger storms arrive.

Check your weather stripping

Clean your gutter downspouts and install a gutter guard

Maintain your sump pump

Inspect your roof

Get those emergency kits ready

Andrew Perroy, Bay Area general manager with Honey Homes, explains steps to take to ensure insurance will cover your claim in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more details on the above projects, visit the Honey Homes website.