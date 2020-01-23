coronavirus

Less Than 10 People in Alameda County Being Tested for Viral Illness

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

No more than 10 people in Alameda County are being tested for a viral illness that has killed at least two dozen people and sickened hundreds of others around the globe, according to a county health official. At this time, there are no confirmed cases in the county.

Neetu Balram, a spokesperson at the Alameda County Public Health Department, said the people being tested are considered to be "persons under investigation" who have met a certain criteria. That criteria includes having a high fever or lower respiratory symptoms after traveling to Wuhan, China, within the previous 14 days, or coming into contact with someone who has the new coronavirus.

For more information from the Alameda County Public Health Department, click here.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAlameda County
