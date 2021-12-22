holiday travel

Oakland Airport Anticipating About 90% of Pre-Pandemic Crowds for Holiday Party

The crowds at the airport will be nearly three times as big as the same period in 2020

Empty counters are seen at Oakland International Airport's Terminal 1.
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Oakland International Airport is anticipating nearly 370,000 people will pass through the airport between Thursday and Jan. 2, about 90 percent of pre-pandemic passenger levels from 2019.

This Thursday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest travel days around the Christmas holiday, while the following Sunday on Jan. 2 is expected to also be busy, according to airport officials.

Oakland airport officials recommend that people check the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions and requirements at their destination.

COVID-19 testing is available at the airport, and people can make appointments at https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/.

