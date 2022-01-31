Shelter-in-Place Order Issued After Body Found in Antioch

Police have ordered residents in Antioch to shelter in place Monday due to an ongoing investigation after a body was found.

The order is for residents on F Street between West 11th to West 17th streets.

Classes at nearby Live Oak and Antioch Middle School have been canceled for the day and students have not been put on lockdown, officials said.

The Walnut Creek Police Department's bomb squad has also responded to the scene.

Antioch Police Department Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold said wires were found near the body of a white man in his mid-50s. The man had suffered "severe trauma," though it wasn't clear how he died.

Saffold said the man hasn't been identified and no shell casings were found at the scene

Bay City News contributed to this report.