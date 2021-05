A man died Monday after being shot in San Jose, police said.

The shooting happened early Monday morning in the area of West Virginia Street and Prevost Street, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

This marks the city's 17th homicide of 2021, police said.

Police did not immediately have any information about a suspect or suspects. It's also unclear what the motive was.

Further information was not immediately available.