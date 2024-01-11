Marin County leaders to vote on limiting vacation rentals

Marin County supervisors could cut down how many short-term rentals are available in unincorporated areas of the county.

Proponents say Marin County needs more affordable housing for locals, but opponents say a cap won’t address that issue and will hurt tourism along the coastline.

Currently, there’s a cap of 923 on licenses for short-term rentals in unincorporated Marin County.

The proposal is to set the cap at 1,083, which is a boost in the short term but provides slower growth in the long term.

More than 100 would be dedicated to the popular coastal areas of Dillon Beach and Stinson Beach rather than areas where locals live.

According to the county, 79% of workers lived outside the county in 2021.