Marin Headlands

SJ Man Missing After Being Swept Into Ocean Off Marin Headlands

By Bay City News

A San Jose man in his 30s was swept from the bluffs into the ocean in the Marin Headlands area off Point Bonita, Golden Gate National Park Service reported on Twitter. The man and his friends were scrambling along the bluffs when the high surf caught him at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

National Park Rangers, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were all part of the search for the man, which was hampered by extreme ocean conditions. The search was suspended after nightfall, but will resume in the morning, Golden Gate NPS reported.

