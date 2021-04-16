San Francisco Loosens More COVID-19 Restrictions on Indoor, Outdoor Events

After holding steady in the orange tier, San Francisco has loosened restrictions further for indoor and outdoor activities, with provisions, and it seems it's already having a positive impact on the local economy.

Live events in the city indoors and outdoors have been cleared for spectators but with crucial requirements for entry: proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, new reopening guidelines include the following:

Live events can operate indoors with 100% capacity in the vaccinated-participants area.

Outdoor events can operate at 50% capacity if participants show proof of full vaccination or a negative test.

Indoor dining can stay open past 11 p.m., with a maximum six people per table.

Hotels may host private gatherings, receptions and meetings with capacity limitations.

Indoor conventions can be held with up to 150 people with social distancing and masks.

The expanded re-openings in the Bay Area and across the state appear to be helping drive down the unemployment rate. California reported 69,000 people were unemployed for the week of April 10, compared with more than 600,000 at this time last year.

On Thursday, the California Legislature passed a bill requiring some businesses such as hotels and convention centers to rehire employees who were laid off during the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom has not said whether or not he will sign the bill, but he vetoed a similar bill last year, saying it was too broad.