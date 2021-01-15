San Francisco to Open 3 Large COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

San Francisco plans to open three large COVID-19 vaccination sites, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The vaccination centers will be located at Moscone Center, City College of San Francisco (main campus) and The SF Market in the Bayview, Breed said. They are scheduled to open next week as long as the city receives the necessary amount of vaccines. Vaccinations will only be provided to those who are eligible based on the state's priority plan.

"We are doing everything we can to help get people vaccinated as quickly as possible," Breed said in a statement. "The vaccine is the most important tool we have to end this pandemic once and for all, and getting people protected from this virus is our top priority. By creating these vaccination locations with our private healthcare partners and continuing our efforts to serve the highest-need residents by bringing the vaccine to them, we can all work together to move the vaccine more quickly as supply increases. We need more vaccines now, and we will be ready when they do arrive."

The city also plans to offer vaccinations at pop-up sites and community clinics.

Starting Tuesday, people living and working in the city can sign up for alerts that will notify them when it's their turn to get vaccinated. To do so, visit SF.gov/vaccinenotify.

Updates to come. For more information, click here.