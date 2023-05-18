Students Raise Safety Concerns at East San Jose School

A group of students in east San Jose took a stand at their district board meeting Thursday to share their concerns after they have seen unhoused people inside their school.

A group of 20 students from KIPP San Jose Collegiate said that there are unhoused people in their bathrooms, used needles on their lunch tables. It’s an issue that students say has been going on for a year.

“We see them coming into our bathrooms. We have them sleeping in our athletic shred and we also have them breaking fences and doing drugs on the lunch table,” said Alfredo Hernández, a student.

NBC Bay Area reached out to district officials for comment Thursday but did not hear back.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Yomara Lopez has more in the video above.