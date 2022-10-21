Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit-and-Run in SJ: Police

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a female pedestrian and a vehicle.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.
Police said the woman was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police said they do not have a vehicle description and traffic is impacted while they conduct the investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.