Police: Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Fla. Beaches by Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian pushed up more than surging seawater onto Florida's shores.

As Dorian skirted Florida's coastline Tuesday, bricks of cocaine washed up on two beaches from waves stirred up by the storm, authorities said.

Melbourne police spokeswoman Cheryl Mall said a beachgoer found a package at Paradise Beach Park around 8 a.m. Tuesday and alerted an officer.

The package was "wrapped in a way that was consistent with narcotics," Mall said. When it was tested, it was found to be a kilo of cocaine.

Police don't know where the brick came from but said it would be destroyed. Officials said another 25 bricks washed ashore at Cocoa Beach, about 20 miles north.

Dorian spent much of Tuesday spinning parallel to Florida's East Coast as a Category 2 hurricane.