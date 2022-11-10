sea lion

WATCH: Baby Sea Lion Spotted Crossing California Highway After Major Storm

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so.

Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

Drivers just behind the pup appeared to have made a blockade with their vehicles to prevent the young sea lion from getting hit by a car. It safely made its way across the street but its whereabouts now are currently under question.

It appears 2022 is a popular year for sea lions to make daring treks.

In January, a sea lion now known as “Freeway” turned heads on State Route 94 for somehow ending up in the middle of the freeway. A few months later in May, the same wayward sea lion was spotted roaming through a National City drain. And in June, a different sea lion followed suit of ending up in strange places by making its way onto a Carlsbad golf course.

