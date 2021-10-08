coronavirus

COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Surpassing Initial Vaccination Doses by Nearly Half

An average of nearly 400,000 people per day have received booster shots in the previous seven days, double from the week before

By Elliott Ramos | NBC News

Emily Elconin | Getty Images

America’s booster shots are booming.

An NBC News analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that the number of people receiving booster shots is outpacing those getting their first or second doses of the initial vaccination, and is contributing to a modest increase in COVID vaccinations in October.

Of the 6.7 million shots administered from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, nearly 2.7 million were booster shots. That’s compared to the nearly 2 million first doses and nearly 2 million second doses in the same period.

And of the approximately 6.4 million boosters administered in all, 4 million have gone to seniors, while the remaining 2.2 million have gone to adults from 18 to 64 years old.

