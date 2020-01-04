‘Riverdale’ Actor Vanessa Morgan Marries MLB Star Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan has found her happily ever after.

The "Riverdale" actress married professional baseball player Michael Kopech on Saturday, E! News can confirm. Morgan, 27, and Kopech, 23, exchanged vows in front of their closest family and friends, including members of the "Riverdale" cast, during an intimate ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were among those who witnessed their CW co-star walk down the aisle. About 40 guests attended. The bride's sister Celina served as her maid of honor.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," Morgan told E! News exclusively. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Morgan and the MLB star got engaged over the Fourth of July weekend last year. Kopech, who previously dated Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann, proposed in front of a waterfall near the Grand Canyon.

Morgan and Kopech met via social media a couple of years ago. She saw him on her Instagram explore page and said he's her "dream guy," E! News has learned. She then followed him on twitter and he immediately followed her back. A couple of weeks later, he DMed her. They spoke for a few months and then finally decided to meet in Chicago in June 2018.

After their first date, he texted the next morning and said, "That was the best first date I've ever had ".

"If it wasn't for social media, we would have never known each other," Morgan told E! News. "Thank you IG and Twitter for my husband."

The timing was pretty lucky; in October, Kopeck quit social media.

He had previously said on Instagram that his proposal was a "spur of the moment" decision, writing, "I'm incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I'll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you."

Over New Year's Eve, Morgan's besties threw her a bachelorette party. "What an amazing couple days," she shared on Instagram. "...So grateful for these ones for making me feel so special this week. I love you."