Decision 2020

California Secretary of State Reminds Workers About Time Off Allowed to Vote

By Bay City News

ELECTION 2016
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Eric Trump, son of of Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump, looks at Lara Yunasska’s, wife of Eric Trump, voting booth at the 53rd Street Library in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Democrat Hillary Clinton, the first female nominee of a major party in U.S. history, held a narrow lead over her rival, Republican real estate magnate and reality television star Donald Trump, in most pre-election polls. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is reminding voters that they are allowed two hours off of work without loss of pay to cast their ballots in next week's election.

California law specifies that workers can get those hours off if they do not have enough time to vote during their non-work hours and if they notify their employers two working days in advance of the election, according to the secretary of state's office.

Polling places statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on this upcoming Election Day of March 3. People can also find early voting locations at CAEarlyVoting.sos.ca.gov.

Local

weather 43 mins ago

California Ending February With Dry, Warm, Windy Trend

Pinole 26 mins ago

Crews Respond to Rollover Crash Into Tree on I-80 in Pinole

"Californians should make a plan now for how they will cast a ballot on Election Day," Padilla said in a news release. "Every registered voter has a right to cast their ballot before the polls close. If you can't make it to your polling place outside of working hours, you have the right to take time off to vote, without a loss of pay."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020voting
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us