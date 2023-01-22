Deebo Samuel's Epic Clapback to Micah Parsons, Cowboys After 49ers Win

Deebo posts epic clapback to Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers got the last laugh.

After San Francisco's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel made sure to bring out the receipts in an Instagram post.

Before San Francisco's matchup with Dallas, Cowboys fans raucously chanted they wanted the 49ers after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in commanding fashion.

A Cowboys fan even FaceTimed the 49ers star receiver in the waning moments of Dallas' win over the Bucs, telling him that the Cowboys "are coming for you."

In response, 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead joined in on Twitter after San Francisco's win.

They said they wanted who ? — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) January 23, 2023

Speaking with reporters Thursday before the clash, Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons made it a point to explain that San Francisco has not "faced anyone like us yet" and specifically wanted to face the 49ers.

Well, it appears the Cowboys were not prepared to face the 49ers as the last play of the game was trending on Twitter for the worst reasons.

Although the Cowboys' season ended, it appeared that Parsons still had some fire left in the tank, commenting on Samuel's Instagram post.

Micah Parsons replied to Deebo’s IG post 😬



[via @19problemz] pic.twitter.com/P2dbVDQsJ0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

"Lol what did you do today fam lol?! But congrats on the win ! But don't put me in this weak ass slide," Parsons commented.

The latest chapter in the 49ers and Cowboys rivalry surely was one to remember.

And even though Samuel and the 49ers might have gotten the last laugh this season, fans can expect Dallas to be game-planning for their revenge game against San Francisco next season.