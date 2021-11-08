Seahawks' Russell Wilson Cleared to Return From Finger Injury

Russell Wilson cleared to return from finger injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Wilson is set to return to the Seattle Seahawks' lineup on Sunday.

The seven-time Pro Bowler suffered a tendon rupture in the middle finger on his right throwing hand, commonly known as mallet finger, in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery and missed the Seahawks' last three games.

In a "Succession" themed video, Wilson revealed clips from his recovery and workouts over the past several weeks. Similar to Logan Roy's speech at the company gala, the message of Wilson's video was clear: he's back.

The team later confirmed the news, with a statement from the doctor who performed Wilson's surgery.

"Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury," Dr. Steve Shin said. "I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."

If Wilson is Logan Roy, that essentially makes Geno Smith -- who started all three games in Wilson's absence -- Kendall Roy. Smith was solid in relief, completing 55 of 78 passes for 571 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in three starts. He had trouble closing the deal though, winning just once and suffering two three-point losses.

At 3-5, Seattle is just one game behind the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons for the NFC's No. 7 seed. The Seahawks will now get back their star quarterback before Week 10's road game against the Green Bay Packers, followed by dates with the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers.