The U.S. men's basketball team earned a gold medal after beating France 87-82 in the final Friday night.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai caught up with Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, who is the assistant coach for Team USA, after the team’s thrilling win in Tokyo.

He talked about everything from the future of the sport, to Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

A few thousand people here (journalists and support staff). Not just Dray, KD and Kerr. #BobFitzgerald also here. #TeamUSA more focused than last week (when they lost to #France). Gold medal is on the line. Live on @nbcbayarea. See you after the game. @warriors #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0XvXjRbq3m — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) August 7, 2021