Recovery Center Opens in San Mateo for County Residents Affected by Recent Storms

A disaster recovery center opened Thursday in San Mateo to help county residents affected by recent storms learn about available assistance from local, state and federal agencies.

Representatives from the county, state Office of Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide a one-stop source for information for residents who have been impacted by the atmospheric rivers that soaked the region in December and January.

Services will include employment assistance, records replacement, veterans assistance, access and functional needs assistance, and information about housing options. Referrals can also be made to agencies that may offer other assistance.

The center will operate daily from Thursday through Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but could close earlier if all residents have been served.

The center is at the San Mateo County Event Center, west parking entrance, at 2495 South Delaware St., San Mateo, in Cypress Hall.

The center may remain open for up to an additional week depending on demand for services.