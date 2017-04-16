BART Reporting Major Delay in East Bay Service | NBC Bay Area
BART Reporting Major Delay in East Bay Service

Equipment problem affects both directions between South Hayward and Union City stations

By Bay City News

    File image of a BART train.

    BART was reporting a major delay between the South Hayward and Union City stations in both directions due to an equipment problem on the track late Sunday night.

    BART officials reported on Twitter at 9:10 p.m. that there was a 10-minute delay in the Richmond and Warm Springs directions.

    As of 9:20 p.m. the issue had been upgraded to a major delay, and a dispatcher said it was caused by equipment failure and that trains were delayed in excess of 30 minutes.

    BART officials said a mechanic was en route.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
