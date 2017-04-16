BART Reporting Major Delay in East Bay Service

BART was reporting a major delay between the South Hayward and Union City stations in both directions due to an equipment problem on the track late Sunday night.

BART officials reported on Twitter at 9:10 p.m. that there was a 10-minute delay in the Richmond and Warm Springs directions.

As of 9:20 p.m. the issue had been upgraded to a major delay, and a dispatcher said it was caused by equipment failure and that trains were delayed in excess of 30 minutes.

BART officials said a mechanic was en route.