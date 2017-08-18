The scene of a DHS and DEA raid in Redwood City. (Aug. 18, 2017)

Law enforcement personnel from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are in Redwood City Friday morning, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They arrived at the scene around 8:20 a.m. and closed Whipple Avenue in both directions from El Camino Real to Duane Street.

"There are people wearing protective (hazardous materials) suits here but that's only as a precaution," said James Schwab, a spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations. "There's no danger to the public."

Many members of the public are not aware that ICE engages criminal investigations, according to Schwab.

"These guys are going to be a lot more active," he said. "You'll see these guys out quite a bit. They do drugs and child predators — all kinds of stuff."

When asked if there was an immigration component involved in this morning's investigation, Schwab said there is not one so far as he is aware.

Further details about the case, such as any arrests, were not immediately available.