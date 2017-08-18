Federal Agents in Hazmat Suits at Scene of DHS, DEA Raid in Redwood City - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Bannon Leaving White House
OLY-BAY
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Federal Agents in Hazmat Suits at Scene of DHS, DEA Raid in Redwood City

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Federal Agents in Hazmat Suits at Scene of DHS, DEA Raid in Redwood City
    NBC Bay Area
    The scene of a DHS and DEA raid in Redwood City. (Aug. 18, 2017)

    Law enforcement personnel from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are in Redwood City Friday morning, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

    They arrived at the scene around 8:20 a.m. and closed Whipple Avenue in both directions from El Camino Real to Duane Street.

    "There are people wearing protective (hazardous materials) suits here but that's only as a precaution," said James Schwab, a spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations. "There's no danger to the public."

    Many members of the public are not aware that ICE engages criminal investigations, according to Schwab.

    "These guys are going to be a lot more active," he said. "You'll see these guys out quite a bit. They do drugs and child predators — all kinds of stuff."

    When asked if there was an immigration component involved in this morning's investigation, Schwab said there is not one so far as he is aware.

    Further details about the case, such as any arrests, were not immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices