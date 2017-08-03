San Francisco's Iconic Anchor Brewing Acquired by Sapporo Holdings - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco's Iconic Anchor Brewing Acquired by Sapporo Holdings

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Francisco's Iconic Anchor Brewing Acquired by Sapporo Holdings
    Anchor Brewing Company
    San Francisco's iconic 121-year-old brewery has been acquired by Sapparo Holdings Limited but will continue to brew its famous beer at its headquarters in Portero Hill. (August 3, 2017)

    San Francisco’s cherished Anchor Brewing announced that Sapporo Holdings Limited has acquired the 121-year-old craft brewery.

    In a statement released Thursday morning, Anchor Brewing explained that the management team and brewery headquarters in Potrero Hill will remain the same, but will now benefit from superior financing and additional resources from the Japanese company.

    “Sapporo shares our values and appreciates our unique, time-honored approach to brewing,” said Keith Greggor, Anchor Brewing co-owner. “With both a long-term vision and the resources to realize it, Sapporo will keep brewing Anchor’s beers in San Francisco while expanding to new markets worldwide.”

    Sapporo Holdings is expected to conclude the transaction by August 31 and one of their main goals is to improve and strengthen production, all in the name of high quality beer.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices