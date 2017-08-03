San Francisco's iconic 121-year-old brewery has been acquired by Sapparo Holdings Limited but will continue to brew its famous beer at its headquarters in Portero Hill. (August 3, 2017)

San Francisco’s cherished Anchor Brewing announced that Sapporo Holdings Limited has acquired the 121-year-old craft brewery.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Anchor Brewing explained that the management team and brewery headquarters in Potrero Hill will remain the same, but will now benefit from superior financing and additional resources from the Japanese company.

“Sapporo shares our values and appreciates our unique, time-honored approach to brewing,” said Keith Greggor, Anchor Brewing co-owner. “With both a long-term vision and the resources to realize it, Sapporo will keep brewing Anchor’s beers in San Francisco while expanding to new markets worldwide.”

Sapporo Holdings is expected to conclude the transaction by August 31 and one of their main goals is to improve and strengthen production, all in the name of high quality beer.