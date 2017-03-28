San Mateo City Leaders Mull Proposed Sewer Rate Increases

Customers in San Mateo may soon be faced with a higher sewage bill, according to the city and the Daily Journal.

City leaders on Tuesday will host the first of two community meetings to discuss the proposed hike, according to the city. The hope among city leaders is to raise rates by as much as 36 percent in order to improve the city's sewer system and wastewater treatment plant, according to the Daily Journal.

The additional money accumulated will be used to fund the city's $900 million Clean Water Program, which is expected to be rolled out across a 10-year period, according to the city and the Daily Journal.

Tuesday's meeting is slated to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the King Center located at 725 Monte Diablo Ave., according to the city. The second meeting is scheduled for the same time Thursday night at San Mateo City Hall located at 330 West 20th Ave.