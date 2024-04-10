Intertribal Dance Gathering: Dancing is our Medicine 2024

The Native American Health Center welcomes indigenous communities and the greater public back to the Presidio for a day of healing dances, screen printing, arts and crafts marketplace, health screenings, and more. See dances from the Costanoan Rumsen Tribe (Ohlone), Point Arena Pomo, Cahuilla Bird Singers, and Paiute Hand Games.

Dance in many Indigenous communities is a prayer, an offering, a balancing of our physical, mental, spiritual, and emotion selves which in turn heals and strengthens our communities. Bring your own picnic or enjoy delicious food celebrating the Bay Area's diverse cuisines from Presidio Pop Up's food and beverage vendors.

Intertribal Dance Gathering: Dancing is our Medicine is organized by the Native American Health Center with support from the Partnership for the Presidio.

WHEN: Saturday, May 4th from 11 AM to 4 PM

WHERE: Presidio Tunnel Tops, East Meadow (210 Lincoln Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94129)

For more information, please click here.