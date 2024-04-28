Pleasanton

Pleasanton community gathers to remember family of 4 killed in crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Pleasanton community is coming together to remember a family killed in a tragic crash.

A memorial organized by friends and community members took place at Val Vista Park in Pleasanton Sunday.

The family was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

Those at the memorial identified the victims as Tarun and Rincy George, their two children Rowan George, who was in eighth grade at Hart Middle School and Aaron George, a second grader at Donlon Elementary School.

Police said that speed may have been a factor in the crash. The family was driving in an electric car on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive.

Investigators said the car hit the curb, crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Some community members are calling for more to be done on that stretch of road where speeding is an issue.

