The annual Nikkei Matsuri Festival will take place on Sunday, April 21st in the heart of San Jose's Historic Japantown. The festival will showcase an array of exhibits highlighting traditional Japanese arts, including the captivating beauty of bonsai, Ikebana (flower arranging), and Japanese classical dance. The festival will also include over 90 artisan booths, selling unique and handmade items. The main stages will feature live performances by a diverse lineup of performers, and there will be a vast array of food.

WHEN: Sunday, April 21st from 10 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: San Jose Japantown (5th and Jackston St)

For more information, please click here.