Pet of the Week – Mercedes

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Mercedes.

Weighing just under an ounce, Mercedes is the perfect pocket pet. This friendly adult female brilliant white albino mouse may be pint-sized in stature, but her personality is super-sized.  She’s playful, affectionate and oh so cute. A mouse is the perfect pet for someone wanting a critter that is not noisy and lower-maintenance than other pets.  No need to walk or groom Mercedes, she grooms herself and true to the idiom, she’s as quiet as a mouse.  Looking for a champion pocket pet?  Ask for Mercedes ID# A876692.

For more information, click here.

