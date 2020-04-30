Pet of the Week – Mercedes

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Mercedes.

Weighing just under an ounce, Mercedes is the perfect pocket pet. This friendly adult female brilliant white albino mouse may be pint-sized in stature, but her personality is super-sized. She’s playful, affectionate and oh so cute. A mouse is the perfect pet for someone wanting a critter that is not noisy and lower-maintenance than other pets. No need to walk or groom Mercedes, she grooms herself and true to the idiom, she’s as quiet as a mouse. Looking for a champion pocket pet? Ask for Mercedes ID# A876692.

