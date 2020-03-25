Resources and Services for Seniors

Seniors are facing new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a list of organizations and programs providing a variety of services and resources to seniors.

On Lok

On Lok is a family of not-for-profit organizations whose mission is to pursue quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families.

On Lok's 30th Street Senior Center located at 225 30th Street, 3rd Floor in San Francisco. Monday – Saturday 8:30am – 4:30pm. Phone: 415-550-2210

Meal services and home-delivered meals: Jessica Chang-Greenman (628) 208-8449

On Lok Inc. Phone: (415) 292-8888

AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement)

AACI provides services in 40+ languages and dialects including Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Spanish, Khmer, and English

AACI Health Center: (408) 975-2763

24-hour domestic violence crisis and information hotline: (408) 975-2739

Senior Center: (408) 975-2374

(408) 975-2730 or visit www.aaci.org

2400 Moorpark Ave., Suite 300 San Jose CA 95128

Downtown San Francisco Senior Center - Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services

481 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, 94102

English: (415) 771-7950 | Spanish: (415) 202-2982 | Chinese: (415) 202-2983

Monday-Friday 9:00 am-12:30 pm and 1:00 pm 3:30 pm (by appointment until 4:00 pm)

M, W, F Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien | T, Th Spanish

Yu-Ai Kai Japanese-American Community Senior Service

Yu-Ai Kai Japanese American Community Senior Service, a nonprofit senior center located in Japantown San Jose, is committed to serving seniors with an array of activities, programs and services

Provides assistance with supplemental security income, social security, Medicare, Medicare HMO, Medigap, Part D

Referrals for financial counseling, board and Care Homes / Skilled Nursing Facilities, health care & wellness, hospital-to-home transition

Wellness programs: blood pressure screenings, vision and hearing screenings, seasonal flu shots

Social Services staff can also help seniors, who are eligible and in need of food, register for the weekly Brown Bag Program, which is administered by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara County

(408) 294-2505 translation services available in Spanish and Japanese

Bayview Senior Services