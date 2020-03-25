Resources and Services for Seniors

Seniors are facing new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a list of organizations and programs providing a variety of services and resources to seniors.
On Lok
On Lok is a family of not-for-profit organizations whose mission is to pursue quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families.
- On Lok's 30th Street Senior Center located at 225 30th Street, 3rd Floor in San Francisco. Monday – Saturday 8:30am – 4:30pm. Phone: 415-550-2210
- Meal services and home-delivered meals: Jessica Chang-Greenman (628) 208-8449
- On Lok Inc. Phone: (415) 292-8888
AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement)
- AACI provides services in 40+ languages and dialects including Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Spanish, Khmer, and English
- AACI Health Center: (408) 975-2763
- 24-hour domestic violence crisis and information hotline: (408) 975-2739
- Senior Center: (408) 975-2374
- (408) 975-2730 or visit www.aaci.org
- 2400 Moorpark Ave., Suite 300 San Jose CA 95128
Downtown San Francisco Senior Center - Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services
- 481 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, 94102
- English: (415) 771-7950 | Spanish: (415) 202-2982 | Chinese: (415) 202-2983
- Monday-Friday 9:00 am-12:30 pm and 1:00 pm 3:30 pm (by appointment until 4:00 pm)
- M, W, F Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien | T, Th Spanish
Yu-Ai Kai Japanese-American Community Senior Service
- Yu-Ai Kai Japanese American Community Senior Service, a nonprofit senior center located in Japantown San Jose, is committed to serving seniors with an array of activities, programs and services
- Provides assistance with supplemental security income, social security, Medicare, Medicare HMO, Medigap, Part D
- Referrals for financial counseling, board and Care Homes / Skilled Nursing Facilities, health care & wellness, hospital-to-home transition
- Wellness programs: blood pressure screenings, vision and hearing screenings, seasonal flu shots
- Social Services staff can also help seniors, who are eligible and in need of food, register for the weekly Brown Bag Program, which is administered by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara County
- (408) 294-2505 translation services available in Spanish and Japanese
Bayview Senior Services
- 1753 Carroll Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
- English: (415) 487-3370 | Chinese (M and W Mornings) and Samoan: (415) 647-5353
- Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.