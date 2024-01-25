San Francisco Mayor London Breed continues to push for Prop E

San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to the stump Thursday, to push for a controversial proposition that she says will make the city safer.

Proposition E would loosen restrictions on police pursuits in the city and allow police to, more easily, use cameras and other surveillance technology in criminal investigations.

But critics claim the bill would only reduce transparency and weaken independent oversight of the department.

Michael Hsu’s Sunset District store was hit by thieves on New Year’s Eve. It wasn’t the first time and there’s a video that shows the break-in.

“A few thieves they were able to break our glass and get in they were able to get away with a lot of merchandise including our computers,” he said.

Hsu said police responded quickly, they were seen on camera, passing the fleeing suspects. But the outcome wasn’t what he expected.

“They were close to catching them but due to police policy they weren’t able to stop them,” he said.

The San Francisco Police Department said current policy prevents them from chasing the suspects in this case because the crime didn't involve violence. Hsu questions that policy.

“The policy is a violent felony so unfortunately breaking into the building there was no one here,” said SFPOA president Tracy McCray.

On Thursday, Hsu joined the president of the police officers association and Breed to argue for a change.

Breed placed Proposition E on the March ballot. If passed, it would loosen restrictions on police pursuits in the city and allow officers to use more easily use cameras and other technology to investigate crimes.

“Anyone at any given time can pull out their cellphones and record anything that they want, why can’t we use the same kind of technology to not only deal with the crime after it was committed but to prevent it in the first place? That what this is about. Surveillance technology drones and using that as a tool,” She said.

Breed, who is seeking reelection, says despite staffing shortages police have had success reducing crime in the city and says prop e is a logical next step in that fight.

“We want to give them the tools that they need to be effective so that we can address public safety in San Francisco in a way that people of San Francisco want,” she said.

Matt Cagle, who is a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California is an opponent of Prop E.

“It’s not about public safety. Right now, this is a power grab,” he said. “The ACLU of Northern California strongly opposes proposition E because it would reduce transparency into police violence and use of force. It would authorize the use of invasive secret surveillance technology and it would weaken independent oversight of the San Francisco Police Department.”

Cagle also argues it would increase dangerous high speed police chases. The voters will decide in March.