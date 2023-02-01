discover black heritage

East Bay Baker Takes Passion to National Stage

By Marcus Washington

NBC Bay Area

Oakland's Yuki Burton, who found a new passion for baking during the pandemic, has gone from her kitchen to center stage in front of millions, inspiring countless young girls who look like her.

Burton, who owns Barika Bakes in Oakland, developed a knack for baking and made it to the national stage by competing on season two of Peacock's "Baking It."

On the way, Burton founded a company and inspired others to pursue similar dreams.

Marcus Washington has the full story in the video above.

