Morgan Hill man transforms property into pirate-themed spectacle, welcomes in community to enjoy

Over the past twenty-five years, Rich Firato has been meticulously crafting a treasure in Morgan Hill. Fittingly, it is one that also contains a lot of treasure.

Firato has transformed his front, side, and backyards into a pirate-themed paradise, complete with an (almost) life-sized pirate ship.

“It’s my passion,” Firato said.

Firato said his journey began in the late 1990s when he purchased the property at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Hill Road. He began to remodel his backyard, going for a “tropical island” theme with palm trees, bamboo shacks, and a small pond.

Then in 2003, Firato and some friends went to a movie and his work in the backyard suddenly turned from a project into a passion.

“We went to see the Pirates of the Caribbean,” Firato said. “All of a sudden you see the skeletons, you see the pirates, you see the ships and I'm like, ‘I want that.’ I was just like a little kid in the candy store. I want(ed) it all.”

So, Morgan’s Cove, as Firato had named it took on a pirate theme. He added shipwreck scenes, treasure chests, and even purchased a ⅓ scale pirate ship from a man in Canada who had built it.

“I called that gentleman up and told him, ‘I’m Rich Firato, the Pirate of Morgan Hill and I have a home for this ship,'” Firato said.

As word of Firato’s creation spread, residents of Morgan Hill soon started clamoring for tours and Firato began to realize its potential to bring joy and wonder to others.

“They could dream they could pretend they're pirates. Who doesn't like pirates?”

Inspired to share his creation with more members of his community, this year Firato is for the first time welcoming school groups in to tour the property.

It is more than just entertainment, though. Firato has worked hard to create a strong history element for his displays. In addition to touring the ship, students learn how to tie knots and get lessons in Morgan Hill history as well as local geology.

Firato says he has no plans to ever change an admission to Morgan’s Cove but does hope to one day get a historical designation for it, so generations to come can visit, learn, and enjoy.