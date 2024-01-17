Chuck E. Cheese announces new game show concept

Chuck E. Cheese has announced a new game show is in the works.

The company is partnering with Magical Elves, producers of "Top Chef" and "Nailed It!" to create a game show based on the arcade experience.

Chuck E. Cheese Arcade Heroes is using its multi-generational fan base, which has grown up with the brand, to draw in an audience and competitors.

"Chuck E. Cheese is THE place where a kid can be a kid — but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love," said Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. "We're excited to celebrate these legendary arcade games plus the best of today, all with a super-sized twist."

The game show is set to feature comedic physical challenges for pairs of "big kids," or adults, to compete at supersized arcade games including pinball, air hockey, alley roller and the human claw. The pair who earns the most tickets will be able to exchange them for prizes at a "massive version" of the Chuck E. Cheese prize wall.

Chuck E. Cheese late last year announced the retirement of its iconic animatronic animal bands, which were the brainchild of founder Nolan Bushnell, who also co-founded Atari. Originally called Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theater when it was founded in 1977, the chain is considered the first family restaurant to feature arcade games and animated entertainment.