May Day demonstrations planned, Gaza war protests continue across Bay Area

Gaza war protesters and workers' rights activists on Wednesday have planned a number of May Day demonstrations across the Bay Area.

Pro-Palestinian protesters camped out at Stanford and UC Berkeley for days have been peaceful and not disruptive to campus operations like what's happening at Cal Poly Humboldt, UCLA and Columbia University in New York.

Meanwhile, May Day demonstrators have announced plans to be disruptive Wednesday in Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose and other parts of the Bay Area on what is historically known as a day of action for workers.

