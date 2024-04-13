Originally appeared on E! Online

The Biebers take Coachella!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted sharing a sweet moment at the 2024 music festival in Indio, Calif. on its opening day. While watching Lana Del Rey perform her headlining set, the "Stay" singer stood behind his wife, who wore a black hoodie and glasses, and gently rubbed her head before laying a tender kiss in her forehead, as seen in a video posted on Rolling Stone's TikTok account.

Earlier that day, the Rhode Skin founder, 27, was spotted in nearby Palm Springs at the Revolve Festival's VIP Pool Party. One of her friends, surfer Kelia Moniz, posted a video of the two enjoying an ice cream treat. Hailey Bieber wore a green pinstriped T-shirt, white lace-trimmed shorts, white socks and black Mary Janes. The model, who recently debuted a shorter, lighter hairstyle, wore her hair pulled back.

The couple were spotted in the area more than a month after her father, Stephen Baldwin, fueled concern about the couple, who have often been the subject of breakup rumors.

The actor reposted Victor Marx's Instagram video that read, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them, to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

Days later, she appeared to respond to the speculation by sharing a tribute to Justin Bieber on his 30th birthday. "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you," she wrote on her Instagram March 1. "Love of my life, for life."

Then on March 5, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false. xx sorry to spoil it."