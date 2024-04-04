‘Happy Gilmore 2' is in the works, Drew Barrymore confirms: ‘I want it. I need it.'

The price isn't wrong for "Happy Gilmore 2."

Drew Barrymore, who has starred alongside Adam Sandler in several films, including "The Wedding Singer," got a message from a "source" during a clip from "The Drew Barrymore Show" to Instagram, where she confirmed a sequel to 1996's "Happy Gilmore" is "in process" of being made.

"I want it. I need it," Barrymore said of a sequel to the comedy classic, which follows Sandler playing a failed hockey player who uses his newly found golf talent to try to save his grandma's house from foreclosure.

“I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the 'Happy Gilmore 2' script," Barrymore said in the clip before later breaking the news.

"Happy Gilmore" was one of Sandler's first big hits as a comedy movie star, and is one of the two movies Sandler named his production company Happy Madison after (the other being 1995's "Billy Madison").

The news of a sequel comes just days after Sandler mourned the loss of actor Joe Flaherty, who played an unruly fan who heckled Sandler's character in "Happy Gilmore." Flaherty died at the age of 82 this past Monday.

"Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes," Sandler wrote, TODAY reported at the time.

"Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo," Sandler added.

