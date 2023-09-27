WGA strike

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel announce late-night return after strike ends

The late-night shows will return now that the Hollywood writers strike has ended

NBC/Getty Images

Some of your favorite late-night television talk show hosts are returning to the air now that the Hollywood writers strike has come to an end.

NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will return Monday. Also back on the same night will be CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"  The announcements came on the shows' respective social media accounts Wednesday morning.

Several of the late-night hosts teamed up for a podcast called “Strike Force Five” while their shows were off the air. It was a limited series featuring Fallon, Meyers, Colbert, Kimmel and John Oliver, and profits from the podcast went to their out-of-work show teams.

In a joint statement from "Strike Force Five" announcing the return to television, they said that "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" will return to HBO on Sunday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

WGA strikeJimmy FallonSeth MeyersTonight Show With Jimmy FallonLate Night with Seth Meyers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us