Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Says He Gets Mistaken for Ben Affleck at This One NYC Pizzeria

“They’ll ask how J. Lo is, and I go ‘great’ and just get my pizza and go off,” Reynolds told hosts John and Hank Green on their podcast

Ryan Reynolds
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor Ryan Reynolds said he has repeatedly been mistaken for Ben Affleck at a pizzeria in New York City — and has never bothered to correct them.

In Monday's episode of the "Dear Hank & John" podcast, Reynolds said: “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The 45-year-old actor said he believes it "would not go over well" if he revealed his true identity, adding it's been "years."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Ryan ReynoldsNew York CityJennifer LopezBen Affleckeast village
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us