Calibunga: San Jose Raging Waters to reopen with new name

Raging Waters in San Jose will be reopening this summer with a new name.

The South Bay water park will reopen as “Calibunga.”

At the end of summer 2023, Raging Waters made a surprising announcement when it announced it was not renewing its lease and closing for good because of low turnout.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This past February, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the park will reopen under new management. He announced the name change on Friday.

Calibunga will have an opening ceremony sometime after Memorial Day weekend. No exact date has been released yet.