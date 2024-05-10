San Jose

Calibunga: San Jose Raging Waters to reopen with new name

By NBC Bay Area staff

Raging Waters in San Jose will be reopening this summer with a new name.

The South Bay water park will reopen as “Calibunga.”

At the end of summer 2023, Raging Waters made a surprising announcement when it announced it was not renewing its lease and closing for good because of low turnout.

This past February, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the park will reopen under new management. He announced the name change on Friday.

Calibunga will have an opening ceremony sometime after Memorial Day weekend. No exact date has been released yet.

