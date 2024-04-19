Taylor Swift shocks fans by dropping second ‘Tortured Poets Department' album

Taylor Swift shocked her fans early Friday morning by releasing a second half of her much-anticipated album "The Tortured Poets Department."

After the first 16 songs were made available at midnight, a countdown appeared on her website indicating something else would be coming at 2 a.m. ET.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Swift announced that "Tortured Poets" is a "secret double album."

"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours," she captioned the announcement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Earlier in the evening, her official fan account, Taylor Nation, responded to a fan who noticed none of the lyrics from a Spotify pop-up event in Los Angeles this week had been featured in the album.

“That’s weird,” the account posted at 1:21 a.m. ET, adding a new hashtag, #TTPDBoardMeeting.

As part of the Spotify pop-up event, several lyrics lines were revealed to the public:

Even statues crumble if they’re made to wait

One less temptress, one less dagger to sharpen

As she was leaving, it felt like breathing

Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?

Come one, come all / it’s happening again

The second part of the album did not surprise all Swifties, however. Some eagle-eyed fans had noticed the pop star planted the number two everywhere lately. From holding up two fingers while accepting her Grammy Award (and announcing the album) to the aforementioned Spotify pop up in L.A., the No. 2 seemed to be a big symbol for her. Even the "TTPD" logo resembles the Roman numeral for two.

With the additional 15 songs, Swift brings the total number of tracks for this era to 31, her lucky No. 13 backward. It also makes the album her longest ever, edging out of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” by one song.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: