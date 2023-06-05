Massachusetts

Third time for charms: ‘Hocus Pocus 3' is coming, Disney exec confirms

The news comes near the original film's 30th anniversary and just over a year after the release of the cult classic's sequel

By Sophia Pargas

Matt Kennedy / Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Salem's beloved trio of villainous sisters is heading back to the silver screen.

Disney is producing the third installment of "Hocus Pocus," Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed in an interview with The New York Times this week.

The original film, and its notorious Sanderson Sisters, helped drive an influx of tourists to Salem, Massachusetts. Some of the city's most popular attractions include visits to filming locations, including Max and Dani's house, Allison's house, Old Town Hall and John Bailey High School.

The Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” are inviting guests to book an Airbnb stay at a recreation of their spooky cottage in Salem this October.

In the interview, Bailey didn't give any more details regarding the upcoming film, including when it's set to be released, how many of the cast will return and whether the sisters are bringing chaos to a new city.

