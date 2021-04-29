MeTooLGHS: Investigating Sex Assault Accusations by Los Gatos High Students

What’s happening at Los Gatos High School?

NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit examines a wave of sexual misconduct allegations by current and former Los Gatos High School students on social media.

In a two-part report, investigative reporter Candice Nguyen looks into the school’s response and the district’s history with a past tragedy. The investigation shines a light on what’s being called one of the greatest challenges schools face: off-campus student sexual misconduct.

Watch the two-part investigation in our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Thursday, April 29.

Digital Extras

Watch extended interviews detailing how the alleged sexual assaults have impacted the lives of a student, former student and their father.

Mia Lozoya shares her experience of being sexually assaulted, she says, by another Los Gatos High School student last year.

Lyssa Broomfield talks about her reported sexual assault in 2015 and the nightmare that she says followed.

Scott Broomfield, Lyssa’s father, reads a letter he penned title, “To the Father of my Daughter’s Rapist.”

How to Report Sexual Assault

Report online. Many law enforcement agencies have online crime reporting services.

Visit a police station. You can speak to an officer in-person. They will provide a safe environment.

Tell your teacher or any school official. They are mandated reporters.

Go to the hospital. They will have staff trained to care for people who’ve been sexually assaulted. Hospital staff will ask if you want to report to police. You don’t have to.

Police say do not wash, change clothes or clean up in any way until after talking to authorities and going to the hospital. Any physical evidence may be valuable to press charges.

Victim and Family Resources

Counseling & Support Services for Youth (CASSY): 408-493-5289 (general number), 855-278-4204 (crisis)

LGSUHSD anonymous hotline: submit online or 800-782-7463

Edgewood Center for Children and Families: 844-EDGE41

Dating Abuse Hotline: 966-331-9676 or text “Loveis” to 2252

Parent Stress Hotline: 408-279-8228

Rape Trauma Services Crisis Line: 650-692-7273

YWCA Rape Crisis Line: 408-287-3000 or 650-493-7273

